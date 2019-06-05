Donna Fay Wilson died Sunday, June 2, 2019, after a courageous battle with kidney cancer. She is survived by her husband, Clyde Wilson and her daughter, Cari Slade and her husband, Kelly of Williamsburg, VA and her brother, Mickey Davis and his wife, Diane of Newport News, VA.Donna was born in Newport News, VA on July 28, 1947, and attended Warwick High School, graduating in 1965. She worked at Newport News Shipbuilding for 10 years and then was an Administrative Assistant for the Manager of Westinghouse Corp. at Newport News Shipbuilding for 25 years, retiring in 2007. Donna and her husband spent the next 12 years traveling around the world and enjoying life and retirement. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.Upon her death she did not want a service, but a party attended by her friends and family to celebrate the Donna we knew in life. This will be held at a later date.In memory of Donna the family desires memorial contributions be given to the , c/o Nancy Dransfield, 7274 Joseph Lewis Road, Hayes, VA 23072. Arrangements under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home and Crematory, Gloucester Point. Published in Daily Press on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary