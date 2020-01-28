Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
chapel of Hogg Funeral Home
Gloucester, VA
View Map
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:00 PM
chapel of Hogg Funeral Home
Gloucester Point, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Cartwright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Hamlin Cartwright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Hamlin Cartwright Obituary
Donna Hamlin Cartwright, age 72 of Williamsburg, died January 19, 2020 following a long battle with cancer. A service to remember Donna will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point officiated by the Reverend David Faith. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. In Donna's memory memorial contributions may be made to: The , c/o Nancy Dransfield, 7274 Joseph Lewis Rd, Hayes, VA 23072. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -