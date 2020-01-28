|
|
Donna Hamlin Cartwright, age 72 of Williamsburg, died January 19, 2020 following a long battle with cancer. A service to remember Donna will be held 2:00 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point officiated by the Reverend David Faith. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. prior to the service. In Donna's memory memorial contributions may be made to: The , c/o Nancy Dransfield, 7274 Joseph Lewis Rd, Hayes, VA 23072. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 28, 2020