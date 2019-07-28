|
|
Donna L. Kidd, 60, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Donna was born in Newport News to Darrel and Phyllis Falls. She is survived by her husband, Garry Kidd; her mother, Phyllis Falls-Walker; her brother, Steve Falls and sister, Lori Laws (Shayne).
Donna graduated from Menchville High School in 1977. She began her professional banking career in high school as part-time teller. She would eventually go on to become a branch manager and financial specialist spending 35 years in the banking industry. She enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes, cross stitching, and gardening. Most of all she enjoyed being a mother to her two dogs, Bella and Lulu.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home with visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Donna's favorite charity, the SPCA or a . Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 28, 2019