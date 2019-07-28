Home

Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
Visitation
Following Services
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
Donna L. Kidd
Donna L. Kidd, 60, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Donna was born in Newport News to Darrel and Phyllis Falls. She is survived by her husband, Garry Kidd; her mother, Phyllis Falls-Walker; her brother, Steve Falls and sister, Lori Laws (Shayne).

Donna graduated from Menchville High School in 1977. She began her professional banking career in high school as part-time teller. She would eventually go on to become a branch manager and financial specialist spending 35 years in the banking industry. She enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes, cross stitching, and gardening. Most of all she enjoyed being a mother to her two dogs, Bella and Lulu.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Weymouth Funeral Home with visitation to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Donna's favorite charity, the SPCA or a . Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on July 28, 2019
