Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191

Donna Michele Karianen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Michele Karianen Obituary
Donna Michele Karianen, 52, died January 3, 2020 from complications of Huntington's Disease. She was a 1985 graduate of Bethel High School. That summer, she was chosen to represent Virginia in the chorus from all the United States singing abroad in several countries. She graduated from Old Dominion University in 1990 with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

Preceded in death by her husband, Mark Karianen who served in the US Navy, and her father, William L. Deans; survivors include her daughter, India Karianen; her mother, Betty J. Deans; and her sister, Sandra Deans and husband, Paul Snyder.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Tommy Davidson presiding.

Memorials may be made to the Animal Aid Society, 80 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666 or the Peninsula Rescue Mission, 3700 Huntington Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -