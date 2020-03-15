|
Donna Michele Karianen, 52, died January 3, 2020 from complications of Huntington's Disease. She was a 1985 graduate of Bethel High School. That summer, she was chosen to represent Virginia in the chorus from all the United States singing abroad in several countries. She graduated from Old Dominion University in 1990 with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice.
Preceded in death by her husband, Mark Karianen who served in the US Navy, and her father, William L. Deans; survivors include her daughter, India Karianen; her mother, Betty J. Deans; and her sister, Sandra Deans and husband, Paul Snyder.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Thursday, March 19, 2020 in the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home chapel with Pastor Tommy Davidson presiding.
Memorials may be made to the Animal Aid Society, 80 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA 23666 or the Peninsula Rescue Mission, 3700 Huntington Avenue, Newport News, VA 23607.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 15, 2020