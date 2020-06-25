Donnie Mae Wills, 79, Our beloved mother and friend passed away on June 21, 2020 at home in Newport News, Va. A viewing will be held at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel, 1601 -27th Street, Newport News, VA, Friday, July 26 from 11:00 to 3:00 pm followed by a memorial service starting at 3:00.



A graveside memorial will be held at Crestview Memorial Cemetery, Smith Church Road, Roanoke Rapids, NC, Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 am.



Donnie leaves to celebrate her legacy and memories of her life and love two sons: Clifton Curtis Wills, Jr and his wife Felicia of Hampton, VA, Dwayne Wills of Newport News, VA; two granddaughters who was the apple of her eye: Jessica and Bevyana Wills of Hampton, VA; two sisters: Edith Alston and Barbara W. Harris (Jack) of Roanoke Rapids, NC; one brother: Raymond Williams, Jr. (Marcella) of Newport News, VA; and a host of relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store