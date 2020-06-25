Donnie Mae Wills
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Donnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donnie Mae Wills, 79, Our beloved mother and friend passed away on June 21, 2020 at home in Newport News, Va. A viewing will be held at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel, 1601 -27th Street, Newport News, VA, Friday, July 26 from 11:00 to 3:00 pm followed by a memorial service starting at 3:00.

A graveside memorial will be held at Crestview Memorial Cemetery, Smith Church Road, Roanoke Rapids, NC, Saturday, July 27 at 10:00 am.

Donnie leaves to celebrate her legacy and memories of her life and love two sons: Clifton Curtis Wills, Jr and his wife Felicia of Hampton, VA, Dwayne Wills of Newport News, VA; two granddaughters who was the apple of her eye: Jessica and Bevyana Wills of Hampton, VA; two sisters: Edith Alston and Barbara W. Harris (Jack) of Roanoke Rapids, NC; one brother: Raymond Williams, Jr. (Marcella) of Newport News, VA; and a host of relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Viewing
11:00 - 03:00 PM
Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
26
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Crestview Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel & Crematory
1601 27TH STREET
Newport News, VA 23607-4903
(757) 380-0251
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved