Donnie Wood Minetti
Donnie Wood Minetti, 83, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 with her family by her side. Donnie was born in Cobbtown, GA, the youngest of four children. She enjoyed life on her family farm until she suddenly lost her mother at only 9 years old. Her family later moved to Hampton to be closer to her older sister. Donnie graduated from Hampton High School in 1954, where she excelled in many sports and was named athlete of the year and also MVP for basketball. Donnie then went to work for the City of Hampton where she met the love of her life, Pat Minetti, a Hampton Police patrol officer. After dating for nine months, they were married in 1956 and enjoyed 61 years together before his passing in 2018. Our mom and mom-mom was the heart of our family and is dearly missed already. A true Southern lady, she passed away peacefully, with grace and dignity-just how she lived.

Donnie is survived by her daughters, Toni M. (Mark) Haaland and Teri M. Smith; four grandchildren, Ryan (Kelly) Smith, Robyn (Greg) Rockwell, Kristin (Tyler) Ayers, and Patrick Haaland and six great-grandchildren, Reagan, Jack, Lyla, Graham, Connor, and Landon. She is also survived by her sister, Natalie Cradic.

Prayer and visitation will be offered from 10-11:00 AM Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Immediately following at 11:00, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Msgr. Walter C. Barrett. To view the Funeral Mass online live, please go the following website link after 10:50 am: https://www.facebook.com/SJCHampton .

Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in downtown Hampton, 757-723-3191.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
SEP
11
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church -- To view the Funeral Mass online live, please click the following website link after 10:50 am https://www.facebook.com/SJCHampton .
September 8, 2020
Teri,
So sorry for your loss. Know that you are in our prayers and that we are here for you.
KC
Karen Covert
Friend
September 8, 2020
I never knew Donnie and Pat well but we never ran into each other without a smile, hi and short visit. My prayers to all off her family and Peace to Donnie, now with her Pat.
Mary Caroline Boerner
