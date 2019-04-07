Dora Lee Jacob, 84, daughter of Clarence Frizzell and Roberta Thompkins, passed away on April 3, 2019. She was a native of Conway, S.C. and a resident of Newport News, Va. for over 60 years.Dora was extremely dedicated to her family. She had a love of cooking and preparing nightly family meals was something she treasured. Dora enjoyed music and singing and had a wicked sense of humor. She was the bookkeeper for C & J Restorations, Inc., as well as an earnest caregiver for many family members. One of her favorite roles was being a football team mom to several Warwick Youth Football teams in the '80s. Dora is preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Samuel T. Jacob, Jr., her sister, Ruth Cook, as well as both of her parents. Survivors include sons, Samuel T. Jacob, III, and Michael W. Jacob; daughter, Catherine J. Lawler all of Newport News, VA; four grandchildren, Aubry Horne (Jonathan), Sara Lawler, Lydia Jacob, and Byron Mills. A visitation will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. The funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Chaplain Matthew McCauley. Burial will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Published in Daily Press on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary