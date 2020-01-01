|
|
Dora Mae Herring, 97, departed this life on Saturday, December 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was born in Wayne County, North Carolina. She married Jasper Earl Herring in 1942 and they moved to the Peninsula shortly thereafter.
Dora was a member of Fordham Baptist Church in Hampton before moving to Newport News and joining Immanuel Baptist Church. She was an exceptional homemaker and loved spending time with her family and friends. Dora was a wonderful mother and adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was deeply loved and will be missed by everyone she knew.
Dora was preceded in death by her husband; son, Billy; grandson, Gary Jr.; and by her ten brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Warren and husband, Howard; son, Dennis and wife, Connie; and son, Gary. She is also survived by five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Immanuel Baptist Church, 69 Saunders Road, Newport News. Family will receive guests at 11: 00 am, followed by a celebration of life service at noon and interment at Parklawn Memorial Park, Hampton, at 1:00 pm. Immanuel Baptist will host a reception for family and friends at 2:00 p.m. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 1, 2020