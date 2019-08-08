Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Parklawn Memorial Park
Dora Mae Smith Obituary
Dora Mae Smith, 80, a native of Robinson County, North Carolina, passed away quietly Tuesday evening, August 6, 2019. Dora was devoted to the Lord Jesus Christ and stayed strong in her faith throughout her life. She enjoyed shopping, gardening, and spending time with family and friends.

Although Dora was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Smith and son, Gary Edwards, they were always in her thoughts and heart. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Finley and husband, James; son, Michael Edwards and wife, Kim; 4 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9 at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 8, 2019
