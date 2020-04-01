|
|
Doreen "Dee" Alberta Harley, 85, transitioned on March 26, 2020. Born in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands to the late Isaac Williams and Alice Eliza George, she is survived by her only child, Denise Fernandes; son-in-law, Joe Fernandes; grandchildren, Brian and Nikki Fernandes; brother, Lawrence Williams; sister, Flora Edwards; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
The eighth of thirteen children, Doreen moved to New York in 1951 in search of better employment opportunities. She settled in the Bronx where she worked as a Nurse's Aide and then became an OB/GYN Technician at Jacobi Hospital. She truly enjoyed caregiving for the mothers and their newborns during the labor and delivery process. Doreen retired from Jacobi Hospital in 1996 after 40 years of service. A devoted mother and grandmother, she moved to Williamsburg, Virginia that same year to be closer to her daughter and family. She enjoyed needlecrafts, traveling, reading, shopping and home decorating.
The family wishes to thank Morningside of Williamsburg, Community Care Hospice and Bayada Home Health for the compassionate and tender care Doreen received during her final months.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date due to the current health crisis. She will be laid to rest in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the or St. Jude's. Professional services entrusted to Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 1, 2020