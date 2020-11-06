Mrs. Doris Ann Burley transitioned Friday, October 30, 2020 in Hampton VA. Doris Ann Belfield Burley was born on February 10, 1957 to Charlie and Sophie Belfield in Newport News, Virginia. She graduated from Warwick High School and was married to Robert Burley. Left to cherish her memories are mother, Sophie Belfield; husband, Robert Burley, children, Kevin Burley, Kim Burley (Wayne Parker), Natasha Burley (Cedric Stanley) and Julius Burley; siblings, Michael James (Debra), Robin Granger (Andrew), Karen, Jennifer, Jeffrey (Kathy), Pamela and Rodney Belfield, 19 grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 in the chapel of C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.



