DORIS ANN GARNETT
Doris Ann Garnett, 88, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Born in Newport News, VA, she was a lifetime Peninsula resident. Doris was a homemaker who enjoyed line dancing, sewing and was an avid bingo player.

She was predeceased by her daughters, Kay Masters and Lori Ellen Garnett. She is survived by her husband, Miles Garnett of Newport News, VA; her sons, David Hall (Patty) of St Augustine, FL and Daniel Waits of Fayetteville, AR; her daughters, Sharon Pieters (Eric) of Houston, TX and Crystal Reeps of Yorktown, VA; her sisters, Mary Cox of Hampton, VA, Jean Demarais (Jack) of Gloucester, VA and Edna Green of Gloucester, VA; her grandchildren, Sarah & Katelyn Reeps, Myriah & Megan Waits, Colin White and Ashleigh Johnstun (Joe) and her great-grandchildren, Ashlynn White, Grant and Quinn Johnstun.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Memories & Condolences
November 2, 2020
Sad to hear about Doris's passing, my thoughts and prayers are with her family.
Mary Cox Hines ( Sissy Cox)
