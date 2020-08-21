1/1
Doris C. DeLong
Doris DeLong, of Hayes, died in the comfort of her home on August 19, 2020 at age 93. A couple of hobbies she enjoyed were playing dominoes and cooking. She also liked cats, birds, thrift stores, yellow roses, and most importantly, she loved her family and friends. Her parents, Janie and George Shackelford, son, Thomas, and daughter Mary preceded her in death. She is survived by her sons, Dennis and Bennie (Nancy), daughter in law, Myrtle, grandchildren, Kim, Erica (Mark), Stephanie (Larry), Marlena (Chuck), Edward, Heather, Carrie, and a host of great and great great grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 11:00a.m. to 12:30p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Hogg Funeral Home, and a graveside service, officiated by Richard Whiteheart, will follow at 1:00p.m. at Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, masks are required, social distancing is mandatory, and there will be no social gathering following the service. The DeLong family would like to give a special thank you to Hospice of Virginia for excellent care and kindness. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
22
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Rosewell Memorial Garden Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
August 20, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
larry madison
