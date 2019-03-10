Doris Carli Alves, 84, passed away March 2, 2019. Born, October 28, 1934, she was a lifelong Peninsula resident; having lived in Hampton until 2009, when she moved to Newport News to be with her son, Russell. She loved her family and always enjoyed being with them. Birthdays and holidays were especially joyous. She also enjoyed playing sports, cards, and trips with friends to various casinos. She was a Lifetime Member of the Phoebus Post 48 American Legion Auxiliary. Through the Legion, she volunteered her services at the Hampton Veterans Administration. Doris was preceded in death by her husband Abel (Abe) R. Alves, whom she was with more than 50 years. She was also preceded in death by her son, Kenneth and parents, Joseph Z. & Julia Marie Carli. She is survived by her daughter, Julia Kiser and her children Jennifer & Stephanie; son, Michael (Annette) and their children, Torri & Zachary; son, Russell (Jacqueline); and grandchildren, Crystal, Christopher, Kevin and great-grandson Aidan. The family will have a small private service for her. For those who desire, please provide a donation in her memory/honor to the or American Parkinson Disease Association. Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary