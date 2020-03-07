|
|
Doris Colleen Brown Stanaway passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the age of 89. She was a native of Paintsville, Kentucky and had been a resident of Newport News for over 70 years. Doris was a homemaker and a member of First Presbyterian Church in Newport News until its closing, a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the American Legion, Post 25, attended Riverside Hospital's School of Nursing, volunteered at the VA Hospital, and an avid music lover. She also enjoyed line-dancing, Karaoke and loved the song Coal Miner's Daughter, by her schoolmate, Loretta Lynn. Doris was a member of the graduating class of 1949 at Newport News High School and attended Christopher Newport University.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Duke Lewis Stanaway; her parents, Cecil and Cora Brown; and her brothers, Harold and Carson Brown. She is survived by her three daughters, Gena White (John), Deb West and Karen Bean; sister, Martha Eller; nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Our mother was amazing, lived life to its fullest and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or Alzheimer's Foundation of America.
Published in Daily Press from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020