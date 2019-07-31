|
|
Doris D. Somers, 89, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Born in North Carolina, she lived in Hampton since she was a small child. During her lifetime, she had worked at Maida Development Company and at Shelton on the Bay Retirement Home.
The widow of Orville Somers, she is survived by her daughter, Sharon Appleholm (George); sons Harry T. Somers, Dana D. Somers (Tammy) and Jay H. Somers; two grandsons, Jeffrey R. Appleholm and Zachary C. Somers; one great-grandson, Eric R. Appleholm. She also leaves behind two loving nieces Judy F. Young (John) and Deana M. Walbrown (Walter); and one nephew, Glen Minnix (Carol).
A funeral service will be conducted at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home by Mrs. Somers' niece and her husband Revs. Judy and John Young. Interment will follow in Parklawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on July 31, 2019