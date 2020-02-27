Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
23 Semple Farm Rd
Hampton, VA
View Map
More Obituaries for Doris Dell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris E. Dell


1925 - 2020
Doris E. Dell Obituary
Where is our mother, Doris Elaine Frey Dell? Her body sleeps with the saints until the trumpet sounds the resurrection. She joined those who believe in Christ and have faith in His grace on February 25, 2020 at 95 years young.

Born January 14, 1925, in Maple Ridge, MI, to Harriet and Oliver Frey, she traveled the world with her beloved husband of 64 years, H.J. Dell (who rests with the saints). Curiosity, humor, spontaneity, a sense of adventure, a thirst for knowledge, and sharing her faith in Jesus marked her life. Her children, Randee (Darrel) Tassara, Harley J. (Evelyn) Dell Jr., Janet Nogrady, Myra (Kirk) McLees will miss her physical presence.

Many benefited from her gifts of organization and encouragement. Her life was well lived as a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and community servant. She was a nurse, lifetime Girl Scout (Leader, National Trainer, an American ambassador for Wider Opportunities in India, Wyoming Backpack Trek & Thanks Badge), and an active member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. She served as past president of the congregation, trustee, chairman of the Altar Guild and member of bell choir. In addition to her children, she leaves six grandchildren: David (Kris) Tassara, Justin (Susan) Tassara, Lisa (Tavon) Nogrady Martin, Laura Nogrady (Sean) O'Gorman, Kelly (Logan) McLees White, Julia McLees and thirteen great-grandchildren to cherish the memory of Grandma D.

A visitation will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 pm at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave, Hampton, VA 23666 and please join us in a celebration of life service to be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 23 Semple Farm Rd, Hampton, VA 23666 on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 1: 00 p.m. Her desire was always to share the Good News- Jesus died for you and me. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and view more of Doris's legacy.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2020
