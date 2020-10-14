Doris E. Tucker, 95, passed away October 10, 2020. She leaves to celebrate her life her loving son Lawrence B. Tucker, Jr. (LaVerne), her brother Arnold Lee Charlotte, nieces Lillie Mae James and Levonne Carter, nephew Peter Charlotte (Judy), five grandchildren Charlotte Wilson, Tara Evans, LaTasha Tucker Parker (James), Antoine Jones and Felicia Tucker, a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and church-family members. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Lawrence B. Tucker, Sr., son Harvey E. Tucker (Deborah) and brothers Willie E. Charlotte, Jr., Irving Charlotte and Carol Charlotte.



Doris was born to the late Edlow and Lillie Charlotte. She was the only girl of five children. On May 26, 1944, Doris married the late Lawrence B. Tucker, Sr., and shortly thereafter moved to 33rd Street in Newport News, VA, where she raised two sons (Lawrence Jr. and Harvey Tucker), one niece (Lillie Mae James) and two nephews (Donald Lee Charlotte and Bernard Tucker).



Doris graduated high school in Prince George, VA. She began her career as a Union Representative at the Gloria Manufacturing Company, before graduating Peninsula Business College and embarking on a career in the Federal Government at Fort Eustis Army Base in Newport News, VA. In 1952, Doris joined the Grand Chapter Order of the Eastern Star of Virginia, Golden Link, Chapter 89, Newport News, VA, and was an active member for over 50 years. She was an active member and steward of First Baptist Church in Newport News for many years, serving as the Church Secretary, usher, and bible studies teacher. After her move to Maryland in 2001, she joined First Baptist Church of Laurel and continued her steward and membership.



Doris enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and working crossword puzzles. She was a faithful and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, supportive sister, aunt, cousin and a dedicated friend to all who knew her. She was a strong, compassionate and wise woman who will truly be missed.



The viewing will be held 3:00 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Cooke Bros. The burial will be private.



