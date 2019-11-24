|
Our beloved Mother, Nana, and Great-Nana, Doris Yvonne Ellis Young, 98, passed away peacefully Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Peak Resources – Outer Banks with her son, Edward, by her side. Doris was the eleventh of thirteen children born March 26, 1921 to Henry and Emma Ellis of Wilson, NC. She grew up in town and later, in her teen years, on a farm. She had a happy childhood and always felt loved. She was very close to both of her parents and her many siblings, especially her older brother, Henry. Doris was very active in First Christian Church of Wilson during her formative years. While living in Manteo she attended Roanoke Island Presbyterian Church.
After graduating from Charles L. Coon High School, she worked a few years and then married Arthur Edward Young and set off to live the life of an Army wife residing in several states, Japan, Hawaii, France, and Germany. She then settled in Virginia Beach and began work as a civil servant at Little Creek Amphibious Base and Oceana Naval Air Station where she retired. She later moved to Newport News and began work for the City of Newport News where she retired a second time. Doris then moved to the Outer Banks. Not one to sit still, she returned to the City of Newport News as a temporary employee until she was about 92. She would drive to Newport News on Monday and return to the beach on Friday for six weeks, three times a year during the heavy tax season.
Doris served as Grand Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star and Virginia State President of Business and Professional Women. She was also a president of several Officer's Wives Clubs, was a registered Parliamentarian and served as a Grey Lady, Girl Scout troop leader and president of many PTA's. Doris was always busy. For many years she was an avid bridge player and played golf in her leisure hours. While living in Manteo, she delivered for Meals on Wheels and then became concerned about the lack of activities for senior citizens so then was instrumental in the establishment of the Dare County Senior Citizens Center. Always an animal lover, she was a dog sitter for several families throughout the years.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Young Whitley (Charles) of Newport News, VA and a son, Edward Young of Manteo, NC; ten grandchildren: Laura Brown (Edward Fiscella), Scott Dillon, Leigh Whitley (Bryan Nicely), Jai Brown (Dawn), Peter Brown, Wynne Secrest (Matt), Catherine Strachan, Mary Miller (Brian), Keith Brown (Tammy) and Kelly Brown; 30 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren. There were several people she loved and would want remembered: Paul Ellis (nephew), Barbara Ellis Simmons (niece), Sofos Takis, Bruce Holmes, and her great-grandchildren, Cara June Strachan, Owen Grant, and Channing Gorsky. She was predeceased by her parents, siblings and great-grandchildren, Shannon Brown and Zachary Brown.
At her request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. There will be a graveside service led by First Christian Church in Wilson, NC announced at a later date. If desired, donations may be made to Outer Banks Dare Challenge.
Twiford Funeral Home, Outer Banks is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 24, 2019