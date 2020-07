CHESAPEAKE- Doris Sigmon, 81, a resident of Newport News for over 30 years, died June 30, 2020. She was a former member of Temple Baptist Church in Newport News.She is survived by two children, Cheryl Lombardi and Michael Hudson; two sisters; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 11 AM at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth, is in charge. www.SturtevantFH.com