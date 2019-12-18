|
Doris Jean Short, 84, passed away peacefully on December 15, 2019. She was born January 7, 1935 in the County of Shropshire, England to Ivor Geldart Williams and Doris May Williams. Jean moved to and worked in London, England in 1953, and lived with her sister, Pam. She married David Short in 1958 in Shropshire, England, before emigrating to this country and becoming a U.S. citizen in 1963.
Jean spent most of her adult life as a resident of Newport News, Virginia, and made many long and endearing friendships – from her time as a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, her involvement as a member of Warwick Yacht Club and Centre Court, where she loved to play tennis, her support and assistance to David's law practice, and her 20 years of employment with Riverside Health System.
Jean cared selflessly and lovingly for family, friends and others throughout her life, consistently putting the needs of others above her own. She saw life as a celebration, and lived her life to the fullest, enjoying travel, dancing, tennis, and entertaining. Jean had a great sense of style in decorating, entertaining, and her own appearance. She loved any outfits that were bright (particularly anything with gold) and showed her zest for life. Jean lived a life of grace and gratitude, always being thankful for her relationships, and positively influencing the lives of those around here.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Ivor and Doris, and her siblings, Pam and Ken Williams.
Jean is survived by her children, Mike and his wife Connie of Williamsburg, Paul of York County, and Mark and his wife Heather of Newport News. She was affectionately known as "Nanny" by 6 grandchildren she leaves behind, being Christian, Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Logan, Siena and Caroline. Jean also leaves behind two beloved siblings, Mervyn and his wife Margaret of Ottawa, Canada, and Margaret and her husband John Humphreys of Ottawa, Canada; her sister-in-law Margaret from Whitchurch, England; nieces and nephews from Ottawa, Canada, and London, Whitchurch, and Knutsford, England; her friend Mostafa Sabbah of Newport News, and her friend and caretaker for many years, Almeta Phipps of Newport News.
Her family is grateful to and extends its heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the people who treated and cared so much for Jean over the years, particularly the extraordinary team of caregivers at Riverside Private Duty, who provided loving and tender care to Jean for the last 2 years.
The family will receive friends at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11444 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Peninsula Funeral Home, led by Reverend Anne Kirchmier, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. A private burial service for the family will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019