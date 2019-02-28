Home

Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Doris Johns Obituary
Doris Johns, 84 passed away Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. A native of Newport News, VA. She was preceded in death by her husband Sydney L. Johns. She leaves to cherish her memory, Eston L. Bowles, (Sandy), Eloise E. McGlone, Norman L. Johnson (Gayle). The Home Going celebration will be held 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, East End. 3307 Chestnut Ave. Newport News, VA. 23607. A viewing will be Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Cooke Bros. www.cookebros.com
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 28, 2019
