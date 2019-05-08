Doris Joyner Robertson, 78, native of Isle of Wight County, passed away in Hampton, VA, on April 26 while attending a prayer meeting. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Dr. A. Andrew Robertson and her parents Robert & Doris Joyner. Doris is survived by her children, Nicholas (Marcae) Robertson of Minneapolis, MN; Jennifer (Gil) Brown of Hampton, VA; Renee (Rey) Peralta of Sherman Oaks, CA; and John (Anjali) Robertson, serving in Thailand, and four grandchildren: Keagan, Grace, Natalie, and Hope.Doris graduated from Westhampton University in Richmond and briefly taught elementary and middle school in Florida and Tennessee before moving back to Virginia, where she taught in Newport News for several years.Doris was known for her Christian faith and served faithfully in the churches she attended, including singing in the choir, teaching Sunday school, and feeding the homeless. She loved to sing and wrote many worship songs. She also loved to host parties in her home, to travel, and to be with people. The beach was a favorite place to go with her family. Furthermore, Doris is remembered for the many missions trips she made with her late husband, Andy.As one who prayed daily for her children, grandchildren and country, Doris leaves a huge spiritual legacy for her family.A visitation will be held at Peninsula Funeral Home on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Doris' funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 10 at Bethel Temple Church in Hampton. A burial service at Peninsula Memorial Park will follow at 2:00 p.m.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Bld., Newport News, VA 23601. Published in Daily Press on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary