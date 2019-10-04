Home

Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
Doris Louise Aaron


1934 - 2019
Doris Louise Aaron Obituary
Doris Louise Aaron, 85, of Newport News, passed away on October 2, 2019.

Born in Prague, Czech Republic to Victor A. and Dorothy H. Stolan, Doris was raised and educated in both Germany and England, where she developed her passion for learning. After marrying the love of her life, Doyce Aaron, in 1963, the couple resided in Ohio before moving to the Peninsula in 1966, living in both Newport News and Hampton, then back to Newport News, where Doris lived until relocating to Warwick Forest Retirement Community in 2008.

Doris had a zest for life that was contagious to all who knew her. She was thoughtful, inspiring, and just a lot of fun to be with. She cherished her role as devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Always cheerful and involved, Doris kept up with her passion for learning by participating in lifelong learning classes and various lectures. She enjoyed volunteering in school and in the community, playing bridge, water aerobics, managing her family's investments and being with friends. Doris was currently a member of Denbigh United Presbyterian Church in Newport News.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her sister, and her beloved husband.

Surviving to cherish her memory are her sons, Mark S. Aaron and his wife Mary of Houston, TX; Vernon P. Aaron and his wife Connie of Chesapeake, VA; and Robert D. Aaron and his wife Kara of Reston, VA; her precious grandchildren Brooke, Ryan, Parker, Joshua and Jack; and many dear friends.

A Visitation will be held at on Monday, October 7, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 2:00 p.m. followed by interment at Parklawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the () in her honor.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 4, 2019
