Doris M. Lewis, 82 of Hampton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Doris was a native of Newport News, and graduate from Newport News High School. She married Frederick Lewis in February 1962. She enjoyed raising her daughters, camping and spending time with friends and family.



Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three brothers. She was a loving wife and mother and will be truly missed. She is survived by her daughters Dolores Barnes and her husband John, Donna Ayotte and her husband Steven all of Hampton; Five grandchildren Kristen Eifes and her husband Dan, Daniel Gupton and his wife Rachel, Kaylie Barnes, Landen Ayotte and Jesslynn Ayotte; Three Great grandchildren and nephew Danny Landen and family.



The family will receive family and friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Masks are required. Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park.



