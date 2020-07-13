1/1
DORIS M. LEWIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DORIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris M. Lewis, 82 of Hampton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Doris was a native of Newport News, and graduate from Newport News High School. She married Frederick Lewis in February 1962. She enjoyed raising her daughters, camping and spending time with friends and family.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three brothers. She was a loving wife and mother and will be truly missed. She is survived by her daughters Dolores Barnes and her husband John, Donna Ayotte and her husband Steven all of Hampton; Five grandchildren Kristen Eifes and her husband Dan, Daniel Gupton and his wife Rachel, Kaylie Barnes, Landen Ayotte and Jesslynn Ayotte; Three Great grandchildren and nephew Danny Landen and family.

The family will receive family and friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Masks are required. Graveside Service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
07:00 - 08:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weymouth Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
George and Ginny Copestick
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved