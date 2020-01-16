Home

RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
Doris M. Patterson Obituary
On January 9, 2020, our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend, Doris Mae Patterson departed this life peacefully at the age of 95 to enter eternal joy and happiness.

She leaves to cherish her memory, one daughter Rosalind Laverne Brown of Hampton, VA; one son Ulysses F. Patterson(Marilyn) of Helmetta, NJ; four grandchildren, (her caregiver)- Kimberly Godwin (Mark) of Hampton, VA, Tiffany Harris of Hampton, VA, Courtney Patterson (Dejon) of North Plainfield, NJ, Christopher Patterson of Kansas City, MO, Brandon Patterson (Kelly) of Christiansburg, VA; nine great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Ronald C Perkins Funeral Home. Interment will follow at the Hampton Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Viewing will be held at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Friday, January 17, 2020 and the family will receive friends from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 16, 2020
