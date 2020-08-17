1/1
Doris Marie Denton
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Marie Denton, 84, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020. Born in Wilson, NC, she had been a Hampton resident for 50 years where she worked for many years as a floral designer, first at Giant Open Air Market and then at Farm Fresh. She also attended Faith Community Church in Newport News. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was always there for her family.

Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Charlie A. Denton; and her children, Pat Harrell, Roderick Murphy (Kathy), John Murphy (Joanna), Mark Murphy, George Murphy (Marsha), Crystal Murphy, Faye Gresham (James), and Spencer Denton (Heather); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Drive. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 Monday at the funeral home.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Sentara Hospice for their kind and gentle care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 16, 2020
Doris with Kesha's children, Ashton and Alica. Circa 2017.
I met Doris through her granddaughter, Kesha, while I was going through my Army training at Ft. Eustis. She and Charlie welcomed me into their home with a glass of ice tea and made me feel like family. She was an amazing and strong woman and reminded me so much of my grandma. I will never forget the love she shared with me and will always be remembered ❤.
Brian Coffey
Family
August 16, 2020
Grandma, you will be truly missed by all. We Love You
Anita Murphy
Family
August 15, 2020
You and your family are in our thoughts as you grieve for Doris. We’re so very sorry for your loss.
Connie and Johnny Penland
Friend
August 15, 2020
You were a very special loving mother-in law to me.You hold a special place in my heart and in my life. I LOVE YOU VERY MUCH. I'm going to miss talking with you daily. I'm really blessed to be your daughter-inlaw. You was like a mom to me.
kathy murphy
Daughter
August 15, 2020
Aunt Doris will always be in my thoughts and prayers. May God continue to bless this wonderful lady.
Callis Bridgers
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved