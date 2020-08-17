Doris Marie Denton, 84, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020. Born in Wilson, NC, she had been a Hampton resident for 50 years where she worked for many years as a floral designer, first at Giant Open Air Market and then at Farm Fresh. She also attended Faith Community Church in Newport News. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was always there for her family.



Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Charlie A. Denton; and her children, Pat Harrell, Roderick Murphy (Kathy), John Murphy (Joanna), Mark Murphy, George Murphy (Marsha), Crystal Murphy, Faye Gresham (James), and Spencer Denton (Heather); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Drive. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 Monday at the funeral home.



The family would like to express their appreciation to Sentara Hospice for their kind and gentle care.



