1/1
Doris Morris Onesty
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Morris Onesty of Williamsburg, VA passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020.

She was born in Amelia, Virginia on August 4, 1930 to Ilie Townes and Maude Etta Morris. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, sister (Lelia), sister (Pauline), brother (Stanley), grandson (Zachary Keith), and Husband Charles (Dick) Onesty.

Doris is survived by her son Richard and his wife Lynn, her son Frank and his wife Chrissy, grandson (Nicholas), granddaughters (Alex, Morgan, Amber, Alexis) as well as nieces and nephews.

Doris married Charles (Dick) in November of 1959. Throughout their marriage they lived in Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Florida.

Doris was an avid NASCAR fan and had a love for animals, especially dogs. She adopted/rescued many dogs over the years, and would love if others did the same in her memory.

Doris (mom/grammy/grandma) deeply loved her family and will be missed by all.

A graveside service was held at Dale Memorial Park in Chesterfield, Va. on Friday October 30, 2020 to celebrate her life and to honor her memory. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
Dale Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 28, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 28, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved