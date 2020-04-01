|
Doris Rose Bardusch, 81, of Yorktown, passed away on March 26, 2020 in Marshall, Virginia.
Rose was born in Grundy, Virginia in Buchanan County to Ona O'Quinn Griffith and William Wesley Griffith on December 13, 1938. She married Richard Evans Bardusch on January 16, 1964 in Williamsburg, Virginia. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church in Yorktown, VA, and enjoyed traveling, crafting, and gardening.
She graduated from Radford University with a B.A. in English and subsequently moved to Hampton Roads where she worked as a middle school teacher for the Hampton School system for 5 years. She later continued as a volunteer teacher with the Adult Literacy Council for several years after raising her three sons.
Rose is preceded in death by her husband of 32 years Richard Evans Bardusch, both her parents, and her brother Steven Ray Griffith. She is survived by three sons, Richard of Marshall VA, Timothy and his wife, Belinda of Williamsburg, and Steven and his wife, Theresa of Newport News. She is survived by five grandchildren, Zachary of Newport News, and Madison, Colton, Camden, and Hudson of Williamsburg, VA, and one brother, William Wesley Griffith and his wife Clara Howery Griffith, and many nephews and nieces.
Due to the ongoing Health Emergency there will not be a planned visitation or funeral service at this time. Funeral services and a celebration of life will take place at a later time with internment at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News, VA.
A gift to the (), the (), or Grace Episcopal Church, 111 Church Street, Yorktown, VA 23690 would reflect Mrs. Bardusch's concerns in life more than floral expressions
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 1, 2020