Clinton, IN. Doris S. Page, 76, formerly of Williamsburg Virginia and a resident Clinton Gardens, Clinton Indiana, passed away on November 26th, 2020. She was born March 20th 1944 in Williamsburg Virginia, the daughter of the last Phyllis Carter Steele Ottinger and James Barley Steele. Survivors include her children, Heather ( William) Bacon of Plainfield Indiana; David Towler of Yorktown, Va and Mike (Christina) Paulett of Montezuma, IN; seven grand children; nine great- grandchildren; sister Ellen Bradley of Williamsburg, Va and brother William Steele (Joan) of Cayuga, IN. There will be no services. Per the family's request cremation was accorded. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, IN is assisting the family.



