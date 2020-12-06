1/
Doris Steele Page
1944 - 2020
Clinton, IN. Doris S. Page, 76, formerly of Williamsburg Virginia and a resident Clinton Gardens, Clinton Indiana, passed away on November 26th, 2020. She was born March 20th 1944 in Williamsburg Virginia, the daughter of the last Phyllis Carter Steele Ottinger and James Barley Steele. Survivors include her children, Heather ( William) Bacon of Plainfield Indiana; David Towler of Yorktown, Va and Mike (Christina) Paulett of Montezuma, IN; seven grand children; nine great- grandchildren; sister Ellen Bradley of Williamsburg, Va and brother William Steele (Joan) of Cayuga, IN. There will be no services. Per the family's request cremation was accorded. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, IN is assisting the family.

Published in Daily Press on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeVerter Funeral Home - Cayuga
215 North Division Street
Cayuga, IN 47928
(765) 492-4331
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeVerter Funeral Home - Cayuga

