Doris T. Botts, 84, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 after a brief illness. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 65 years, Dave Botts; her mother Kathleen Dignard-Brault; her brother, Eddie Brault and her sister Lucy Brault. She is survived by her beloved (granddaughter-nieces)Alyssa Botts, Amber Vincent and Samiah Graham as well as many nieces and nephews. Doris was a kind and caring woman that knew no strangers. She always had a smile and a hello to share with everyone she encountered, regardless of whether she knew you or not. Doris always had pet bones for all the neighborhood dogs, as she loved having them visit her. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation of a pet item to be brought to her memorial service, such as leashes, collars, toys and treats. These items will be donated to an animal shelter in honor of Doris. A visitation for Doris will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666. Following the service, a graveside committal at Parklawn Memorial Park will be held, then the family invites all back to the funeral home for a reception.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 22, 2019