Doris Taylor went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 26, 1942, daughter of the late Pearl and Tunis Taylor Sr. She retired from the Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools.
Doris was preceded in death by three brothers, Tunis Taylor Jr."Butch", Paul Taylor, and Ronald Taylor. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Osborne Taylor Sr.; two sons, Osborne Taylor Jr. (Diane), and Jarrett Taylor (Leticia); one daughter, LeShane Lawson (Chris); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jean Taylor, Latonya Mason (Clovis), and Pamela Smith (Alvin); and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved so dearly.
Mrs. Taylor may be viewed from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing will be required. A livestream service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, VA 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com