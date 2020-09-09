1/1
Doris V. Taylor
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Taylor went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 4, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 26, 1942, daughter of the late Pearl and Tunis Taylor Sr. She retired from the Williamsburg-James City County Public Schools.

Doris was preceded in death by three brothers, Tunis Taylor Jr."Butch", Paul Taylor, and Ronald Taylor. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Osborne Taylor Sr.; two sons, Osborne Taylor Jr. (Diane), and Jarrett Taylor (Leticia); one daughter, LeShane Lawson (Chris); four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three sisters, Jean Taylor, Latonya Mason (Clovis), and Pamela Smith (Alvin); and numerous nieces and nephews that she loved so dearly.

Mrs. Taylor may be viewed from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020, in the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing will be required. A livestream service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, 7005 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, VA 23185. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Service
01:00 PM
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved