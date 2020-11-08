Doris Weber Elliott departed this life on October 31, 2020. Her 97 years on Earth passed much too quickly. Doris was born In Marion, Ohio on August 17, 1923, the daughter of Clarence William Weber and Maude Whitney Weber.
She graduated from Harding High School in Marion. Upon graduation from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, she returned to teach English at Harding High. She was a seventy-five-year member of Chi Omega Sorority.
She met her husband, James Edward Elliott, on a blind date and they enjoyed 71 years and 11 months of marriage.
Together they lived in Kettering and Upper Arlington, Ohio; East Brunswick, New Jersey, and the Kingsmill and Windsor Meade communities in Williamsburg, Virginia.
A dedicated volunteer, she knitted and donated hundreds of pairs of baby booties for the gift shop at the Sentara Williamsburg Hospital.
She enjoyed the finer things in life including golf, bridge, crocheting, needlepoint, making pickles, Ohio State football and cruising throughout the world, but most of all, she dearly loved her family and was dearly loved by her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her brother, Robert W. Weber.
She is survived by her two children, James William Elliott (Donna) of Yorktown, Virginia and Lynne E. Adams (Frederick) of Wilmington, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Jennifer E. Kimball (James) of Ridgefield, Connecticut; James Robert Elliott (Sophia) of Yorktown, Virginia; Kristin E. Milchuck (Blake) of Oceanside, California; Whitney M. Adams and Kaitlyn G. Adams, both of Wilmington, North Carolina; and six great grandchildren, Brayden Edward Milchuck, Anthony James Kimball, Margaret Ann Elliott; William Stephen Elliott; Elizabeth Ann Milchuck, and Dylan Patrick Kimball.
A Memorial Service and Reception will be held at Bucktrout of Williamsburg Funeral Home on November 14, 2020 starting at 2pm. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery alongside her husband at a later date.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or a charity of your choice
.