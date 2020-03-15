|
Dorothy Anne Harris, 79, celebrated her heavenly homecoming on March 10, 2020, surrounded in love by her husband, children, grandchildren, and caregivers. Dorothy ("Dot") was predeceased by her father, Dr. Montague S. Adams and mother, Hughie Peerson Adams. Dot is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Charles ("Chuck"); her daughter, Terryl ("Terry") Anne Wallace (with husband Michael "Mike") of Yorktown and her son, Charles ("David") Harris, Jr. (wife Jennifer "Jenna") of Fredericksburg, Virginia. She also is survived by her two younger brothers, Richard Adams (wife Nancy), James Adams (wife Sarah), and grandchildren, Lisa Parzanese (husband Dexter), Amy Wallace, John Wallace, and Aidan Harris.
Dot was born in Anniston, Alabama; she attended Auburn University and was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta. She met her best friend and life partner Chuck at age 19. Throughout their sixty-year marriage, they lived all over America, as Chuck worked initially for Boeing Airplane Co. in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida; they moved to Seattle, Washington, and from there they moved to Santa Maria, California. While at Fort Walton Beach, Dot worked for a season at City Hall, and while in Seattle, she, likewise, worked for Boeing. Their joint Southern roots led them back to the East Coast, where they eventually settled in Newport News, Virginia (1863-1973), then they migrated to Yorktown, Virginia (1973- 2020). She served as a determined, stellar mother, home maker, and wife, as her husband worked at NASA, Langley. No matter where she lived geographically, however, Dot served God, her family, and her community, sharing her innumerable gifts. Dot and Charles joined St Luke's United Methodist Church in 1965, where over the years Dot served as the church historian and the choir accompanist, playing piano and organ for church services. Dot also served in other ministries, including serving as the volunteer church secretary and youth choir director, while filling in her spare time with countless PTA meetings, as a Boy Scout leader, as an enthusiastic band parent, and even as a host family for foreign exchange students. As her children grew older, Dot began reporting on local religious news as a staff writer for the Yorktown Crier, the local weekly newspaper. As her community evolved, so, too, did Dot. Dot added writing about local government and school for the newspaper to her already impressive repertoire of talents. During this time, Dot received several Virginia Press Association awards, but these awards paled in comparison to her family's endless admiration of her ongoing creative use of time and talents to serve God. Dot had unforgettable ocean blue eyes which graced her petite frame; she will be remembered for her Southern wit, charm, and dogged determination. Her children and grandchildren inherited her love of music; her grandsons inherited her love for Boy Scouts and community service; and all of her family inherited her deep love of the Lord. A ceremony celebrating her homecoming will be held at a future date. www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 15, 2020