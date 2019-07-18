Home

Dorothy B. Shenk, 88, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 13, 2019 with her loving family at her side. A native of Souderton, PA, she had been a peninsula resident for the last 67 years. Dorothy was a member of Warwick River Mennonite Church and served as secretary for Warwick River Christian School for 17 years. She also volunteered as a book keeper for Denbigh United Christian Outreach for 11 years.

Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 67 years, Paul E. Shenk, her 3 children, Karen Shenk Iazzi (Bill) of Lynchburg, Philip E. Shenk of Powhatan and Evangeline Shenk Schrock (Darrel) of Newport News; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her 7 siblings.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Warwick River Mennonite Church with Pastor John Dey officiating. There will be a reception immediately following the service where the family will receive friends. Burial will be private in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be left at www.wjsmithandson.com.
Published in Daily Press on July 18, 2019
