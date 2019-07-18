Dorothy B. Shenk, 88, went to meet her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 13, 2019 with her loving family at her side. A native of Souderton, PA, she had been a peninsula resident for the last 67 years. Dorothy was a member of Warwick River Mennonite Church and served as secretary for Warwick River Christian School for 17 years. She also volunteered as a book keeper for Denbigh United Christian Outreach for 11 years.



Those left to cherish her memories are her husband of 67 years, Paul E. Shenk, her 3 children, Karen Shenk Iazzi (Bill) of Lynchburg, Philip E. Shenk of Powhatan and Evangeline Shenk Schrock (Darrel) of Newport News; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her 7 siblings.



A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Warwick River Mennonite Church with Pastor John Dey officiating. There will be a reception immediately following the service where the family will receive friends. Burial will be private in the church cemetery.



Published in Daily Press on July 18, 2019