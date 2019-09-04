Home

Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
Dorothy B. White Obituary
Carrollton, Va. – Dorothy B. White, 78, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Dorothy was a native and lifelong peninsula resident. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Denise Wrenn and is survived by her sons, Gary and Bubba; a brother, Billy and sisters, Marie, Mammie and Doris and 8 grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel with burial to following Peninsula Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 4, 2019
