Dorothy Betz-Houk
Dorothy Betz-Houk, 87, of Newport News VA, passed away quietly in her sleep Monday, June 22, 2020.

Dorothy was loved and known by many as Dottie. She truly will be missed by all that knew her. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Wed. July 8, 2020 at St. Jerome's Catholic Church, 116 Denbigh Blvd., Newport News VA 23608. An interment will occur immediately thereafter at A.G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery 5310 Milner's Rd. Suffolk VA 23434. For a full obituary, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com

Published in Daily Press on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Funeral service
11:30 AM
St. Jerome's Catholic Church
JUL
8
Interment
A.G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery
