Hampton, VA Dorothy C. Brown, 97, beloved, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at her home on Saturday, February 23, 2019. Born in Beaver Dam, KY to the late Esker and Vera Coleman; she married Paul Brown in 1941 and moved to Ohio. She moved to Hampton in 2001.Dorothy was an accomplished artist and a devoted homemaker who enjoyed decorating her home. She served her family with great love, courage, commitment and compassion.She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul and sister, Winona Taylor. Surviving are her daughter Diane Seck and her husband Paul; grandson Blake Seck and his wife Beatrice; great-granddaughters, Cameron and Gabriella Seck; and sister-in-law, Roberta Delaney.A private graveside will be held at a later date in Kentucky. The family wishes to give special thanks to Sentara Hospice and Bright Star. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Animal Aid Society, 80 Butler Farm Rd., Hampton, VA 23666.Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary