More Obituaries for Dorothy Chambers
Dorothy C. Chambers

Dorothy C. Chambers Obituary
Dorothy C. Chambers, 93, a native of England and Poquoson resident for 45 years, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. She retired from the Langley Child Care Center (LAFB) in 1988 after thirty years.

Dorothy was a WWII bride and dedicated wife for 42 years to career Air Force serviceman, Frank L. Chambers, who passed away in 1987. She was also preceded in death by her daughters, Cheryl Ann Colvard and D. Pamela Chambers; son, Terrence F. Chambers; brother, Ronald Sharpe; and sister, Beryl Minnett. Dorothy is survived by her sons, Frank L. Chambers II (Marty), Michael K. Chambers (Colleen), and William P. "Bill" Chambers (Mary); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Services and burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the (alz.org/donate). Online condolences to claytorrollins.com. Claytor Rollins Funeral Home, Poquoson is assisting.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 5, 2019
