Dorothy C. Jennings Mayo was born to the late John and Nannie Marie Jennings on April 12, 1942 in Crewe, VA. She gained her wings on July 17, 2020 at Bayside of Poquoson Health and Rehabilitation Center, Poquoson, VA.
Dorothy was a graduate of Hampton High School and achieved her Associates Degree from the Jessie Rattley School of Business. She was known to be a caring person who spent time assisting others until her health failed her.
She is preceded in death in death by her father, John Jennings; mother, Nannie Marie Jennings; step-mother, Irene Jennings; step-brother, Wayne Lynch; and granddaughter, Danielle Mayo.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, Pennie Jennings (step-mother) of Newport News; Beaulah Townes (aunt) of New York; two sons, Cleveland Mayo, Jr. (Pat) of Crowley, TX and David Mayo of Newport News; three daughters, Karen, Kimberly, and Lauren Mayo, all of Newport News; eleven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. A Home Going Celebration will begin at 1:00 PM in the funeral home with interment to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
The family requests that those that plan to attend services to please wear a face mask.
The service will be live-streamed on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/ParklawnWood
