Dorothy C. Mayo
1942 - 2020
Dorothy C. Jennings Mayo was born to the late John and Nannie Marie Jennings on April 12, 1942 in Crewe, VA. She gained her wings on July 17, 2020 at Bayside of Poquoson Health and Rehabilitation Center, Poquoson, VA.

Dorothy was a graduate of Hampton High School and achieved her Associates Degree from the Jessie Rattley School of Business. She was known to be a caring person who spent time assisting others until her health failed her.

She is preceded in death in death by her father, John Jennings; mother, Nannie Marie Jennings; step-mother, Irene Jennings; step-brother, Wayne Lynch; and granddaughter, Danielle Mayo.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, Pennie Jennings (step-mother) of Newport News; Beaulah Townes (aunt) of New York; two sons, Cleveland Mayo, Jr. (Pat) of Crowley, TX and David Mayo of Newport News; three daughters, Karen, Kimberly, and Lauren Mayo, all of Newport News; eleven grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home. A Home Going Celebration will begin at 1:00 PM in the funeral home with interment to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens.

The family requests that those that plan to attend services to please wear a face mask.

The service will be live-streamed on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/ParklawnWood

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.

Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666.


Published in Daily Press on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
JUL
23
Service
01:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
JUL
23
Service
01:00 PM
live-streamed on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/ParklawnWood
JUL
23
Interment
Hampton Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
