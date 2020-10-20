Dorothy Lamoura Foster was granted her angel on Friday October 16, 2020 at Sentara Leigh Hospital. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends.
She was born April 11, 1940, in Lynchburg, Virginia, the daughter of the late Preston Oliver and late Dorothy Watson Lee.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Preston and Dorothy Lee, sister,Helen Haskins; brothers, Oliver Lee Jr, Richard Lee; son, Derrick Anderson.
She leaves to cherish her memories, two sons, Michael Graves of Norfolk, Anthony Anderson(Yvette) of Chester; sister, Annette Hackley (Richard) of Lawton Oklahoma; brother, Joseph Lee; three grandchildren, Bianca, Brianna ,Anthony; one great grandchild, Laila; Caregiver,Sherry Blackwell and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins, relatives and friends.
She was a loving, caring mother, wife and friend. She will be greatly missed by friends and family.
A memorial Service will be held 3PM Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Shivers Funeral Chapel. For more information please visit www.shiversfuneralchapel.com
.