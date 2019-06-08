Dorothy Gates Freeman, 96, of Williamsburg, VA passed away on June 1, 2019.She was preceded in death by both her naval aviator husbands, CDR Chester Gates (1955) and RADM Rowland Freeman (2014). CDR Gates was lost at sea in an aviation accident, and Dorothy was married several years later to another aviator. Dorothy grew up on a farm in Kansas during the Depression, when electricity and indoor plumbing were luxuries that didn't exist until she was in high school. She married and began her new life of world travel as a Navy wife, but always had her ties to family in Kansas, loved her bible studies, and was an avid reader. When Doc Freeman was tapped to head GSA under President Jimmy Carter, Dorothy was equally at home chatting with the President of the United States as she was chatting with people from her own humble background. She and Doc had many great experiences in their lives and travel and loved their family most of all. They were long-time residents of Patriots Colony of Williamsburg, and members of the Williamsburg Community Church for many years. Dorothy is survived by her sons, Christopher Gates and his wife, Sherry, and Dr. Geoffrey Gates and his wife, Debbi; grandchildren, Russell Gates, Kimberly Armstrong, CDR Jeremy Gates, and Haldan Gates; as well as great-grandchildren, Aidan, Phineas, Lillian, and Alexander.Burial Services will be in Arlington Cemetery, and a memorial service in Williamsburg is pending. Online condolences may be offered at. www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com Published in Daily Press on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary