|
|
In loving memory of Dorothy Gene Swan, 85, born September 30, 1933 in Toledo, OH, departed on September 16, 2019.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her granddaughter Nakita Cherise Swan Jordan, her husband Ford C. Swan Sr., and her two sons Ford C. Swan Jr. and Bradford J. Swan.
Dorothy is survived by her eight children, Louis P. Swan of Hampton, VA , LaVeen Thompson of Coronado, Panama, Kevin F. Swan Brown of Hampton, VA, Mary A. Russell of Houston, TX, William X. Swan of Hampton, VA, Catherine G. Bellinger of Tooele, UT, Matthew L. Swan of Norfolk, VA, and Stephanie M. Swan of Clayton, NC.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Dr. Hampton, VA 23666.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 18, 2019