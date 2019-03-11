|
|
Dorothy Hastings Rawlings went to her eternal home on March 6, 2019 at the age of 101. She joins her husband, James Rawlings and infant son, James Douglas. She was born and raised in Blackstone, spent her adult life in Richmond and in 2008 moved to Hampton.Left to cherish her memory are Donald J. Rawlings (Gail); Virginia Rawlings Leftwich (George); grandchildren, Jim, Donna and Chris (Jessica). The family wishes to thank the faithful servants of St. Luke's UMC, the staff of Northampton Convalescent Center and VHS Hospice for their love and care.Donations in her memory may be made to St. Luke's UMC Building Fund, 300 Ella Taylor Rd, Yorktown VA 23692.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 11, 2019