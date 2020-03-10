|
|
Miss Dottie passed March 5, 2020, at Patriots Colony in Williamsburg. She was 95 years old, born September 20, 1924, in Washington, D.C. to Thomas and Ruth Gray.
She was married to Raymond Haag September 8, 1945, until his death in 1970. She was married to Murray Gray May 28, 1978, until his death in 2001. They enjoyed travelling and went cross country to Alaska in 1993. Dottie is survived by her children, Steven Haag (Penny) and Lynn Bedell (Kevin); grandchildren, Jason Haag, Tracy Haag Vergowe, Ryan Bedell and Chad Bedell; and great grandchildren Tristan, Colby, Peyton, Jackson, Lily, Zane and Ferris.
Dottie enjoyed volunteering and being with friends and family. Wellspring United Methodist Church was a special place for her.
A memorial service will be held there Sunday, March 15 at 1:00 pm. We will miss her, but are consoled that she is blessed and at peace. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 10, 2020