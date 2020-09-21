Dorothy (Dot) Hardison Wynings, 90, passed peacefully on September 19, 2020 at her home in Carrollton, Virginia after a short illness. Born August 2, 1930, in Wilmington, North Carolina, she was the daughter of William and Brookie Hardison.Dot and her late husband Earl L. Wynings, Sr. of Newport News had three sons: Earl "Chuck" L. Wynings Jr., of Carrollton, Barry K. Wynings of Newport News (deceased), and Eric R. Wynings of Newport News. She had six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.Left to cherish her memory are son Chuck and his wife Joy; their sons and a daughter-in-law: Adam, Taylor, Graham and his wife Katherine; granddaughter Laura and her son River; a broth-er William (Billy) Hardison and his wife Bobbie; a brother in law "Mac" McDonald; nieces and nephews; and many extended family who lovingly called her "Granny".Dot was preceded in death by her husband, Earl L. Wynings, Sr., son Barry Wynings, her parents, and six sisters: Edna, Annie Belle, Hazel, Mary, Anna Lou, and Aleen.Dot loved fashion, making a beautiful home, and traveling. Her love for the Lord kept her active in Community Bible Study for years and she was a beloved member of Village Christian Fellowship Church in Suffolk, Virginia. Dot's dependence on the Lord gave her much joy for life and her cheerful resolve and acceptance for what life brings was a tribute to her character. She will enjoy heaven!A graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. In light of COVID-19, the memory of Dot's life will be celebrated outside, and attendees are asked to observe social distancing measures and to wear a mask. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home,11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601