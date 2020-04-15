|
On Monday, April 13, 2020 Dorothy Haskins Ford, was called home to be with the Lord. She was born on August 11, 1942 in Ivor, Virginia to the late Samuel L. Haskins Sr. and Easter Haskins. She attended Isle of Wight Training School, graduating in 1961. She retired in 2005 after 32 years of service from Hampton City Schools (Cesar Tarrant Elementary).
Dorothy loved crocheting and line dancing. She was baptized at an early age at Mount Sinai Baptist Church. Dorothy was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 31 years, Walter Ford and her brother, Samuel "Bobby" L. Haskins, Jr. and sister, Mary "Evelyn" Williams.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Errol T. Ford (Keisha); brothers, Isaiah "Bill" Haskins, Nelson Haskins (Ida), James "Jimmy" Haskins (Louise), Alvin "Wink" Haskins (Annette); sisters, Elizabeth "Ruth" Byrd and Virginia "Ann" Sydnor and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
A viewing will be held from 12 to 6 pm on Thursday, April 16th at the funeral home.
Services in her memory will be conducted on Friday April 17th at Smith Brothers Chapel with a live stream broadcast beginning at 11 a.m. and Interment following at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA, 757-723-4117.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 15, 2020