Home

POWERED BY

Services
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
For more information about
Dorothy Rawlings
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Rawlings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Hastings Rawlings

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Hastings Rawlings Obituary
Dorothy Hastings Rawlings went to her eternal home on March 6, 2019 at the age of 101. She joins her husband, James Rawlings and infant son, James Douglas. She was born and raised in Blackstone, spent her adult life in Richmond and in 2008 moved to Hampton.Left to cherish her memory are Donald J. Rawlings (Gail); Virginia Rawlings Leftwich (George); grandchildren, Jim, Donna and Chris (Jessica). The family wishes to thank the faithful servants of St. Luke's UMC, the staff of Northampton Convalescent Center and VHS Hospice for their love and care.Donations in her memory may be made to St. Luke's UMC Building Fund, 300 Ella Taylor Rd, Yorktown VA 23692.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
Download Now