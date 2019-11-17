|
|
Dorothy Irene White, age 78 of Williamsburg, Va. passed away Sunday, November 10th at home with her loved ones, per her request. Irene succumbed to complications of Scleroderma, which she had fought for more than 35 years.
Irene was born and raised in Rapid City, S.D., graduating from Rapid City High School in 1959. On February 15, the day after turning 19, she met her Airman for life Max White, Jr. On August 7, 1960 they were married at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rapid City, it hailed twice on this day!
Irene started employment at the age of 15, working the switch board after school for the Telephone Company. During her employment the Telephone Company had many names. In 1965 they moved to Hampton, Va. and she continued her job at the Telephone Company until retiring in October 1995.
Irene had a special love of family, present and past. She was an avid historian of our families adventures thru the many generations. Beginning her research long before computers, Ancestry.com opened a whole new world linking many like historians to a wealth of information compiled throughout the years. This lead her to meet and befriend a multitude of historians and create many cherished friendships. She had many interests and hobbies including genealogy, being an avid star gazer, expert Calligrapher, cross stitcher and so much more. She dabbled in it all with pride and precision.
Survivors include her daughter Michele & her loving husband Jim Zatorski of Williamsburg, Va., who were blessed to be her care givers for many years; loving son, Michael White of Williamsburg, Va.; granddaughter, Jessie Marie Carmine & Alan Carmine of Poquoson; grandson, Justin Michael Schanz & Stephanie M. Craven of Poquoson; six grandchildren, Alexis Marie, Lauren Michele, Scott Michael, Justin Michael, Elise Caroline, and Christa Mina, and one great great grandson, Landon Abel. She is preceded in death by her lifetime Airman, Max White, Jr.
As per her request, there will not be a service. The family will privately honor her and her wishes to be with her husband. If you would like to honor Irene's memory, on a clear night go outside and see her star shining brightly, named (Irene White "Best Grandma") thru the National Star Registry December 25th, 2004.
Memorial gifts can be made to The Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers Ma. 01923. In honor of Dorothy Irene (GiGi) White 02/14/41 to 11/10/19. Bucktrout Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 17, 2019