Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
(757) 827-4670
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
family residence
46 Silver Isles Blvd
Hampton, VA
View Map
Dorothy Jean Beacham was taken to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Dorothy was born on December 5, 1939 in Newport News, VA to the late Mary Colbert Phelps and John Colbert. She was a lifetime resident of Hampton, VA. She enjoyed playing Bingo at the American Legion and spending time with family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, David Beacham, Sr., daughter Debra Beacham and brother John "Tommy" Colbert. Surviving family members include three sons; David Beacham Jr., John Beacham and wife Mary Ann Beacham, and Ronald Beacham; one daughter, Brenda Tarr (Beacham) and husband Jerry Tarr. She is also survived by two granddaughters, Jennifer Parsons (Beacham) and husband Andy Parsons, and Brittany Beacham (Johnson); one grandson, Travis Beacham and girlfriend Megan Price; two step-grandsons David and Jesse Tarr and one great-granddaughter, Layla Summer.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the family residence, 46 Silver Isles Blvd, Hampton, VA 23664 on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6-7pm.
Published in Daily Press on June 26, 2019
